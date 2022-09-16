Media’s role critical in highlighting water stewardship among masses

The experts on Thursday called for proactive role of media in raising awareness among the masses on ‘Water Stewardship’ amid soaring water crisis and natural calamities inundating the country.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) organised a media briefing here on Water Stewardship– Media’s Role in Raising Awareness. Water Stewardship is referred to using water in a way that is socially equitable, environmentally sustainable and economically beneficial which is being achieved through a stakeholder inclusive process that involves site and catchment based actions.

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan) Director Governance Dr Imran Khalid said the idea of water stewardship emerged to be pertinent concept in the prevailing scenario as there was no human survival without water. He added that amidst ongoing flood situation in Pakistan and disease outbreak feared due to water and sanitation issues in the inundated region of the country availability of clean water and drainage of filthy water was much needed at the moment. Dr Khalid underlined that the sanitation infrastructure during the floods was not proper and adequate to cope with the disaster.

He informed that watershed management approach was needed, adding, “Islamabad is Margalla Hills watershed area as it receives water during rainfalls from these hills. The origin and endpoint of every single drop of water falling in that needs to be studied to chalk out framework for efficient water management.” He noted that the sector E-11 floods which were mainly due to encroachments on water drains and nullahs causing inundation and urban flooding. “Water is important for health but it becomes a threat when our development is not sustainable. According to World Bank study every third child in Pakistan is stunted due to unhygienic water consumption,” he added.

As per the official statistics 7% waste water was treated but those water treatment plants were not functional completely and the waste water was completely dumped into nullahs without treatment, he added. “90% freshwater of Pakistan is used in agriculture sector that needs to be researched as either it is the wastage of water or necessary for human survival.” Senior Manager Public Affairs, Nestle Pakistan Zeeshan Suhail elaborated the concept of water stewardship adopted by the multinational firm and shed light on its initiatives focusing water conservation and betterment of natural ecosystems.

“Nestle is leading its climate action and nature conservation vision through the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) at its factory. The AWS certified four factories of Nestle Pakistan and we are the first Nestle market in the world to have eco friendly infrastructure.