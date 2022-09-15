Rangers defy UEFA with rendition of God Save the King

GLASGOW: Scottish club Rangers defied UEFA on Wednesday by playing Britain’s national anthem ahead of their Champions League match against Napoli as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth after her death last week. Rangers, Manchester City and Chelsea had requested to be able to play the anthem before their Wednesday evening matches but European football’s governing body turned them down, according to Sky. Before kickoff at Ibrox, however, an impeccably observed minute’s silence was followed by a rousing rendition of ‘God Save the King’ from the 50,000 fans packed into the ground. Fans in the Broomloan Road stand also held up cards to create a vast mosaic of the queen’s profile on the background of the Union Flag above a banner reading “1926 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2022”.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was honoured at Ibrox this evening with a minute’s silence, a display created by the Union Bears, and a rendition of the national anthem,” read a post on the club’s official website. Rangers lost 3-0 to Napoli to fall to their second straight defeat in the group. The British flag and loyalty to the monarch are central to Rangers’ traditional identity as a unionist club.