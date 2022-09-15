Beckham’s Miami Stadium plan wins key vote

MIAMI: David Beckham’s long-desired stadium plan for his Major League Soccer team has received key approval from lawmakers that sets up the start of construction for Inter Miami’s new home. City commissioners approved a zoning plan by a 4-1 vote on Tuesday night, setting the stage for development of Miami Freedom Park by transforming land next to Miami International Airport into a stadium complex with a hotel, shops and restaurants. Former England and Manchester United star Beckham, who has tried for years to get approval for a Miami stadium, and billionaire co-owner Jorge Mas will pay for construction and land work on the site. Commissioners had approved a 99-year lease on the public land earlier this year. “I want to thank my commission for their continued support of the best sports deals in bringing a Multi-Billion Dollar win for Miami residents using zero taxpayer dollars,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted. “A new park, an @MLS stadium, & thousands of new jobs coming soon… The Future of Futbol is in Miami.” Inter Miami now plays in nearby Fort Lauderdale but would be the major tenant in a $1 billion stadium project including a 25,000-seat stadium, offices and a public park.