Australia’s Haynes retires from international cricket

MELBOURNE: Australian women’s vice-captain Rachael Haynes called time on international cricket Thursday after a decorated career spanning more than a decade. The 35-year-old became one of the sport’s most adaptable players after making her debut for Australia in 2009, batting in almost every top order position across all three formats. “To all the teammates across my career, you are the reason I’ve played as long as I have. You’ve inspired me to be better every day,” she said. “I’ve learnt something from all of you, on and off the field. You’ve challenged me as a player, helped me grow as a person and most importantly, made cricket fun.” Haynes captained the side for the first time during the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup when regular skipper Meg Lanning was battling a shoulder issue. She became vice-captain in 2018, playing pivotal roles in Australia’s T20 World Cup triumphs that year and in 2020, their ODI World Cup win in 2022 and historic Commonwealth Games gold medal run in July. Haynes played 84 T20 Internationals, 77 ODIs and six Tests, scoring nearly 4,000 runs across all three formats.