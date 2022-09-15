Putin says pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, and that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Russian President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President H.E Vladimir Putin shake hands ahead of their meeting in Samarqand Uzbekistan. pic.twitter.com/lQHKeGEfQe — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 15, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit to attend the annual meeting of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization being held on September 15-16.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov received PM Sharif on his arrival at the Samarkand International Airport.

After the meeting with Putin, the prime minister held a bilateral meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.

The Prime Minister thanked Tajikistan for its support to the flood affectees in Pakistan and shared details of the devastation caused by the massive floods, induced by climate change.