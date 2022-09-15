All six babies born to Karachi mother passed away

The six infants that were born to a mother in Karachi two days earlier passed away.

Sextuplets were born to 25-year-old Hina Nazim of the Kala Pul neighbourhood two days ago at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) in Karachi.

Two girls and four boys made up the sextuplets, according to hospital management.

Due to their breathing issues and underweight status, physicians reported that all of the kids passed away two days later.

While some of them passed away shortly after being transferred to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), where they were kept in incubators, others were born dead.