Resham apologises for throwing plastic waste into a river

While on his way to Charsadda to aid flood victims on Sunday, actor Resham faced criticism for tossing plastic rubbish into the river. Many individuals, including celebrities, criticised her for contributing to Pakistan’s pollution issue when her video went viral. The actor has since apologised in front of the public after at first calling out individuals for “trolling her.”

On Wednesday, Resham took to Instagram and shared a video of herself apologising to her followers and the entire nation. “First of all, please accept my apology because what happened shouldn’t have had happened. It happened out of carelessness and was not done intentionally and for that I apologise to the entire nation. I personally am against littering and to keep our country clean is our duty. I’m also a human and every human makes mistakes, so did I,” she said

She called it the “biggest mistake” of her career and said that she’ll try to make sure it never happens again. She ended her video with an apology from the “bottom of her heart”.

This is pure class and character 👍👏🙏 #RESHAM pic.twitter.com/Evfi9i7JUf — Khurram Qureshi (@qureshik74) September 14, 2022

The actor was seen dispersing the bread and meat she was carrying in the viral video footage while stepping out of the automobile on a motorway. People were irritated by Resham’s decision to throw the plastic bags and containers the food was packaged in into the river while she stood by the edge of the flyover and recorded the act.

Netizens and celebrities like Meesha Shafi and Shaneira Akram both voiced criticism. The actor responded to the criticism by telling media that there are more important things to be concerned about in an interview. Every day, women are gang raped here. Women are frequently the victims of violence. I was just giving charity, or sadaqah, she explained.

“I am in Charsadda as we speak. I have been quietly helping thousands affected in the calamity-hit district. But, of course, people are only interested in trolling me. I do a lot of good too,” she said.