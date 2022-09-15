IHC grants Shahbaz Gill interim bail in sedition case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case, lodged against him last month for allegedly inciting mutiny within the military’s ranks.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff Gill has been in detention since last month when he was arrested after a treason case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show.

He had made SHO Kohsar police station, magistrate Ghulam Murtaza and others respondents in the case.

The petition stated Shahbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad police on August 9, adding that medical boards of PIMS Hospital and Adiala Jail in their reports on August 17 confirmed torture on him.

He also argued that the case against him is based on political enmity and ill intentions. He pleaded the court to grant him bail until the sedition case against him is concluded.

Gill also mentioned the alleged torture against him and said that he was subjected to physical abuse, torture and violence during custody.

The PTI leader said that he was suffering from serious medical complications and required sophisticated treatment and medical care which he cannot get in prison.