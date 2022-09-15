Rupee sheds Rs 2.39 against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Wednesday depreciated by Rs 2.39 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 234.31; against the previous day’s closing of Rs 231.92. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 237 and Rs 239 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.23 and closed at Rs 234.05 against the last day’s closing of Rs 235.28. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.63, whereas a decline of Rs 1.72 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 270.04 as compared to its last closing of Rs 271.76. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 65 paisa each to close at Rs 63.79 and Rs 62.33 respectively.