Hyundai Tucson conferred upon Consumer Icon Award

Hyundai Nishat Motors (Private) Limited’s CEO Mr. Hasan Mansha was awarded the CEO of the Year at the 16th Consumers Choice Awards 2022 held in Pearl Continental. In addition to the prestigious title, Hyundai TUCSON has won the 2022 Consumer Icon Award.

On talking about the accolades, the CEO of Hyundai Nishat, Mr. Hasan Mansha said, “Hyundai is all about connecting people and together we can achieve extraordinary things. The desire to imagine, explore, and grow, enables us to create opportunities for people to bring out the best in them. With the Hyundai Tucson, the perception of a premium SUV has changed and that’s why it’s loved by people all over the world.”

A range of features and highlights contributed to the Hyundai TUCSON winning the 2022 Consumer Icon Award and multiple awards globally. Despite new entrants and fluctuating affairs of the country, Hyundai Tucson has made its mark in the Pakistani market.

Consumers Choice Awards is the most recognized and prestigious event in Pakistan. For the past twelve years, many leading multinationals and national companies were selected by Pakistani consumers. The Award has become a recognition of quality, safety, integrity, and outstanding standards for products and services. The ceremony was attended by various prominent personalities including top businessmen as well as various Government representatives from the Federal & Provincial level. Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) strives to provide a wide range of automotive choices to the Pakistani market. HNMPL, with its values and standards of excellence, is working diligently to become Pakistan’s most trustworthy and valued automobile brand.