Court returns reference against Senator Rubina Khalid

An accountability court on Wednesday returned a reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid and others pertaining alleged corruption of Rs30.13 million in Lok Virsa funds. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict on the petition of the accused under the NAB Amendment Act 2022. The court stated that it did not fall in jurisdiction of accountability court after the fresh amendments to the law. The court asked the bureau to file the case to the relevant forum. The NAB had nominated Rubina Khalid, former Executive Director of Lok Virsa, Mazharul Islam, Chief Executive Director of Cosmos Production Pvt Ltd in Self-Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa, Dr Tabinda Zafar and Muhammad Shafi as accused in the reference. The NAB alleged that Mazharul Islam had misused his authority and illegally extended the contracts in favour of Cosmos Production “in connivance with” Senator Rubina Khalid and Dr Zafar.