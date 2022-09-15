Minister stresses for qualified teaching staff at educational institutions

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday stressed the need of qualified and trained teaching staff at federal educational institutions.

Addressing the Prize Distribution Ceremony among the students of Centeralized Annual Examination 2022 (Class 5-8), at Islamabad Model College for Girls F/6-2, organised by Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), he said the performance of federal educational institutions is commendable.

He also lauded the role of educational institutions for working at the forefront during Covid-19 pandemic and now in flood destruction. He went on saying that the weight of children’s books bags in schools has been reduced. The government was making all out efforts to enroll children in educational institutions, he added.

He vowed to achieve 100 percent literacy rate in Islamabad educational institutions, adding it is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Federal Minister for Education said that we will make tireless efforts to promote education during the tenure of our government.

He appreciated the Girls for achieving top slots in exams, saying that they are more capable of working. They work hard wherever they go, he added.

Rana Tanveer Hussain also stressed the need to focus on quality education. He said that a lot of people had approached him for getting admission of their children in public sector educational institutions of federal capital during the last six months. “It is only because the education quality in Islamabad public schools is good, therefore people prefer government schools” he informed.

He directed the FDE to create a rotation policy in educational institutions. Rana further said that educational institutions are fully supported by the Education Ministry.

He also pointed out the numerous problems for quality education in schools and vowed to resolve them earlier.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif has done a lot of work in Punjab education sector during his work as a Chief Minister. “The environment in educational institutions has become very good” he said.

He suggested the teachers to give homework to children at schools, as it is better than giving homework to them for home. “We have very few resources. Private educational institutes should not work as commercial institutions and must taken education as worship” he added.

He also urged the private educational institutions to review their fees.