PRCS distributes relief packages among flood victims

September 14- Pakistan Red Crescent provided relief items to 500 flood-affected households in Larkana. The distribution was held in Sheikh Zaid Colony, where Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari distributed relief items among affected families. Speaking on the occasion Chairman Sardar Shahid Laghari said ” PRCS is devoted to serve humanity during all hard times. Providing relief to flood-affected population is our top priority at the time. Red Crescent is serving every affected family regardless of their ethnicity and religion. We are making possible the provision of commodities, medical assistance and clean drinking water, hygiene kits and psycho-social support through relief activities. “We are facing biggest catastrophe in the history. PRCS in collaboration with movement partners, PNSs is dedicatedly putting all efforts for rescue and, relief of the affected communities through systematic approach. Our teams will stay in the field till last person rehabilitated.” He added. Earlier at the occasion Chairman Larkana District Branch PRCS Ahmed Mehmood Farooqi thanked Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Red Crescent staff for providing relief to devastated families in Larkana.