Punjab cabinet sub-committee reviews security arrangements

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Law and Order, in its meeting under Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, reviewed the security arrangements for upcoming Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Arbaeen processions. The meeting was held at Punjab Civil Secretariat. Provincial Home Minister Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Captain (retd) Asadullah, Additional IG Police and officers concerned attended it.

The cabinet committee appealed that the Arbaeen processions should not be held in too much scattered columns. “To ensure security, cooperate in implementation of the SOPs issued by the government,” appealed the cabinet body.

Chairman Committee Provincial Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja thanked the Shia Ulema for their arrival and observed that the Shia community always cooperated in maintaining law and order situation. He said that it was necessary to maintain security and establish harmony on the occasion of Chehlum on Sept 17. He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure implementation of SOPs in sensitive areas. He said that promotion of interfaith harmony was need of the hour. “On the directions of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, prominent personalities from across the board are engaged,” he told the ulema.

On this occasion, Interior Minister Hashim Dogar said that the police and district administration across Punjab were in the final stages of preparations for Chehlum. Chairman of Azadari Council, Majlis Wahdat al-Muslimeen (MWM) Punjab Syed Khurram Abbas Naqvi, President Shia Ulema Council Lahore Division Qasim Ali Qasmi, Leader Shia Ulema Council Pakistan Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, General Secretary Shia Ulema Council Lahore Syed Jaffar Ali Shah, leader of Tehreek Nifaz i Fiqh Jafaria, Zulfiqar Haider Naqvi, Hasan Kazmi, Afsar Raza Khan and Hasnain Zaidi were included in shia representatives. The Shia leaders vowed to fully cooperate with the administration on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain and told that the duty of Shia volunteers has also been assigned to implement the SOPs.