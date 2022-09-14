Pak vs Eng: England team to arrive tomorrow for series against Pakistan

The England team will arrive in Pakistan on September 15 (today), just days before the first Twenty20 International of the series, which will take place in Karachi on September 20.

For the England team, the authorities have created bullet-proof security measures, and they have also arranged for bullet-proof transportation for the visitors.

The national lineup for the T20I series against England will be revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). A seven-match T20I series between England and Pakistan will begin on September 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

On September 16, the national team will assemble in Karachi. The deadline for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 team release is also September 15, but the PCB has not gotten in touch with the global governing body to request a delay. Shaheen Shah Afridi, a fast bowler, must begin bowling despite continuing his rehabilitation in London.

PAK vs ENG Schedule T20 Series

1- Sep 20, Tue

Pakistan vs England, 1st T20INational Stadium, Karachi

7:30 PM02:30 PM GMT / 07:30 PM LOCAL

2- Sep 22, Thu

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20INational Stadium, Karachi

7:30 PM02:30 PM GMT / 07:30 PM LOCAL

3- Sep 23, Fri

Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20INational Stadium, Karachi

7:30 PM02:30 PM GMT / 07:30 PM LOCAL

4- Sep 25, Sun

Pakistan vs England, 4th T20INational Stadium, Karachi

7:30 PM02:30 PM GMT / 07:30 PM LOCAL

5- Sep 28, Wed

Pakistan vs England, 5th T20IGaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7:30 PM02:30 PM GMT / 07:30 PM LOCAL

6-Sep 30, Fri

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20IGaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7:30 PM02:30 PM GMT / 07:30 PM LOCAL

Oct 02, Sun

7- Pakistan vs England, 7th T20IGaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7:30 PM02:30 PM GMT / 07:30 PM LOCAL

Dec 01, Thu – Dec 05, Mon

Pakistan vs England est Series Scheudle

1- Pakistan vs England, 1st TestRawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

9:30 AM04:30 AM GMT / 09:30 AM LOCAL Dec 09, Fri – Dec 13, Tue

2- Pakistan vs England, 2nd TestMultan Cricket Stadium, Multan

9:30 AM04:30 AM GMT / 09:30 AM LOCAL

3- Dec 17, Sat – Dec 21, Wed

Pakistan vs England, 3rd TestNational Stadium, Karachi

9:30 AM04:30 AM GMT / 09:30 AM LOCAL