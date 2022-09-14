Shah Rukh Khan reacts to his son Aryan Khan’s first ad shoot

Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan reacts to his son’s first ad shoot praises Aryan Khan.

The Indian Express stated on September 13 that Aryan Khan just shot for his debut commercial campaign.

The session gained popularity on social media as Aryan Khan posted images on his Instagram page, and it was adored by fans.

One may see Aryan leaping from a table.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, tweeted a picture of their baby Aryan Khan with the caption, “Onwards and upwards…my boy.”

In reply, SRK posted a picture of himself from the film with the comment, “Mujh par gaya hai….my boy.”

