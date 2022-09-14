Imran Khan appears before JIT in terror probe

PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the JIT in a terrorism case for threatening a woman judge, after ditching the hearing thrice. Imran Khan appeared before SSP Investigation officer Farhat Kazmi. Notably, Islamabad Police sent two notices to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear.

Earlier, Imran Khan did not appear in the JIT when he was summoned twice. He filed his written reply through counsel.

انسداد دہشت گردی مقدمہ میں شامل تفتیش ہونے کے لیے عمران خان جے آئی ٹی کے سامنے اپنا بیان ریکارڈ کروانے ایس ایس پی انویسٹی گیشن آفس پہنچ گئے- pic.twitter.com/wnA4spIA5F — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 14, 2022

In a written reply, the former prime minister said he was the chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf and was the prime minister of Pakistan.

Imran Khan maintained that he had not committed any illegal act and had not harmed anyone, saying what he said in the speech did not fall under terrorism. I am innocent, the case should be dismissed.

He asserted that the government tortured Shahbaz Gul due to political opposition and that report filed in Islamabad High Court proved that Shahbaz Gul was tortured.

Khan was booked in a case under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ACT) for making threatening remarks against an additional sessions judge and senior officials of the Islamabad Police in his speech at a rally.

The party had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to grant Khan transit bail till August 25, but the court had directed the former premier to approach an ATC as it was a terror case.

The FIR registered against Khan states that he threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary

The main aim was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, states the FIR. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad’s Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.