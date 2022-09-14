Pakistani captain Babar Azam makes beautiful cover drives. Even if the top player did not do well throughout the Asia Cup 2022, when he does play, he electrifies the cricket arena.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, “cover drive in cricket is the act of stroking the ball through the covers with well-timed wristwork and conventional movement of the front foot toward the pitch of a delivery aimed at or outside the off stump.”

Students are learning about the skipper’s cover drive in the federal board’s Physics textbook, which aids with their science education.

The internet has been buzzing with a tweet. The tweet’s subject line read, “Babar Azam’s cover drive related question in 9th-grade physics curriculum (federal board) (via Reddit)”.

Babar Azam's cover drive related question in 9th grade physics syllabus (federal board) (via Reddit)

The question is:

Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by given kinetic energy of 150 J to the ball by his bat.

a) At what speed will the ball go the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g?

b) How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

physics the way i wanted to study.. https://t.co/0K5nR0IvIf — Itô Girsanov (@cruindggn) September 13, 2022

Nothing better than babar azam cover drive>>>>>>>>🤍✨ — Uswa Ashfaq (@uswaay_ashfaq19) September 13, 2022

Well during my lecture, once one of my teachers also gave Babar Azam's example while teaching us — Rohma Nazir 🇵🇰 (@NazeerRohma) September 13, 2022

The sensation 👑 — TEAM SM 18 🇵🇰 (@SM18_squad) September 13, 2022

Moving Physics away from rote memorization to concept based learning. 👏 #education https://t.co/bLgPUGo7qg — Dr. Mariam Chughtai (@MariamChughtai) September 13, 2022

