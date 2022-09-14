President underscores fair distribution of science & technology benefits for everyone

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need for ethical and morality-based research and development in biotechnology, agriculture and virology besides fair distribution of its benefits to provide food security to the entire world without discrimination between rich and poor countries. He said that bio-technologies, like gene therapy, CRISPR and Case-9 could be used to understand the human genome as well as to recognize and cure genetic diseases, adding that scientific research and breakthroughs should be shared fairly with the rest of the world to overcome collective woes, being faced by the humanity, such as disease, poverty, and food security. The President expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan-Turkiye Youth Forum on Biotechnology, at COMSTECH Secretariat. The inaugural session was attended by members of the scientific and diplomatic community from Iraq, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Nigeria, Morocco, Russia, Jordan and Pakistan, whereas over 800 participants from 35 countries joined the event virtually. Addressing the ceremony, the President said that the applications of biotechnology in genome editing, new breeding technologies, large-scale genomics and genomic selection in crop and livestock breeding, speed breeding for rapid genetic gain, Nanotechnology for Agriculture Applications, were affecting many sectors, especially food and agriculture, and could be used to achieve food security and end world hunger.