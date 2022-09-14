Rupee sheds another Rs 2.10 against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Tuesday depreciated by Rs 2.10 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 231.92; against the previous day’s closing of Rs 229.82. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 237 and Rs 238 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs 2.51 and closed at Rs 235.28 against the last day’s closing of Rs 233.77. The Japanese Yen gained two paisa to close at Rs1.63, whereas an increase of Rs 3.17 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 271.76 as compared to its last closing of Rs 268.59. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 55 paisa each to close at Rs 63.14 and Rs 61.70 respectively.