Sharjeel’s century inspires Sindh to nine-wicket win

MULTAN: An unbeaten century from Sindh’s Sharjeel Khan led his side to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Balochistan in the 22nd fixture of the National T20 Cup 2022-23 at Multan Cricket Stadium here on Monday night. Chasing 159 to win, Sharjeel and Saim Ayub provided a flying start to the innings as both left-handers scored runs at will. Saim scored a 26-ball 28 which included four boundaries and knitted a 116-run partnership for the first wicket. Sharjeel who was provided three chances (dropped at the score of 18,19 and 60) went on to score his and tournament’s first century. He returned undefeated on 107 off 62 balls, studded with 13 fours and four towering sixes. Saud struck three fours during his unbeaten knock of 20 from 14 balls and helped his side achieved the target in 17 overs. Earlier, after being put into bat by Sindh’s Saud Shakeel, Balochistan lost their opening pair Asad Shafiq (six off nine) and Haseebullah (15 off 15, two fours) in the sixth over with 32 runs on the board. Left-handed Shan Masood joined Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and the pair added 46 runs for the third wicket. The right-handed Bangalzai top-scored with an unbeaten 67 off 47 at a staggering strike rate of 142.55. He spanked four sixes and as many fours. Shan made 23-ball 25 which included two fours. After the departure of Shan, Bangalzai added an unbeaten 58 runs for the fifth wicket with Hussain Talat (19 off 11, two fours, one six) to help his side post 158 for four.

Brief scores:

Sindh beat Balochistan by nine wickets

Balochistan 158-4, 20 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 67 not out, Shan Masood 25) VS Sindh 160-1, 17 overs (Sharjeel Khan 107 not out, Saim Ayub 28, Saud Shakeel 20 not out)

Player of the match – Sharjeel Khan (Sindh).