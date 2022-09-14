Terrorism revisits Swat

The head of local peace committee Idrees Khan was among the five people martyred in a remote controlled blast in Barra Bandai area of Kabal tehsil here on Tuesday evening.

The Kabal Police said that Idrees Khan, along with two personal bodyguards, and two policemen, was on his way to home when his vehicle was targeted with a remote controlled explosive device planted by unknown miscreants on Barra Bandai Road.

As a result of the blast, Idrees Khan, two policemen and his two bodyguards were martyred.

Soon after receiving information, Kabal police reached the site of the blast and collected evidence. Police later launched the search operation in the area to nab the perpetrators involved.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Marwat, the blast was carried out through a remote-controlled device. The blast also claimed the lives of two policemen, the DPO said.

“Initial investigations suggest that it was a remote control bomb which targetted Idrees Khan,” Swat Station House Officer (SHO) Fayaz Khan said. He said that Khan and his police guards, identified as head constable Rambil and constable Tauheed, were travelling in a car when a blast occurred near the Kot Katai village. A passerby, Sanaullah, and another unidentified man were killed in the attack as well. The bodies have been moved to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the vehicle Khan was travelling in was also reportedly completely destroyed, Fayaz said, adding that the police have cordoned off the area. There has been no claim of responsibility so far.

Immediately after the blast was reported, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the inspector general of police. He extended condolences to the family members of the deceased and said he was saddened by the lives lost. “The sacrifices of the martyred will not go to waste. The culprits will be brought to justice,” CM Khan vowed.