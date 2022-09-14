Three cops injured in Kohat blast

At least three policemen were injured in a hand grenade blast that occurred near Bilitang police station of Kohat district, according to police. As per details, unidentified outlaws attacked on a police station with a hand grenade device. As a result, three personnel working in the police station received serious injuries. The injured were taken to ‘District Hospital’ for medical treatment. No arrest was made so far till the filling of this report. The incident occurred as head of a local peace committee Idrees Khan was among the five people martyred in a remote controlled blast in Barra Bandai area of Kabal tehsil on Tuesday evening.