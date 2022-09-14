IHC summons AGP for assistance

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) for assistance in plea seeking legislation to stop the projection of blasphemous material on social media. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Colonel (reted) Inaamur Rahim regarding the matter. The petitioner adopted the stance that this IHC’s bench had given a judgment in 2017 and ordered FIA to take action against the responsible and remove objectionable material from social media. He said that the court had also ordered the ministry of law and justice to introduce legislation for stopping this practice. He said that the FIA had arrested the accused and also managed to remove the blasphemous contents but the legislation was still awaited. He prayed the court to issue directives to the ministry for introduction of the law. The court sought a report from law ministry and also summoned the AGP for assistance on next hearing.