Saudi Arabia launches donation drive for Pakistan’s flood victims

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched an aggressive campaign in Saudi Arabia to collect the donation through ‘Sahem’ platform for the flood victims’ support in Pakistan.

The drive has been launched on the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in a bid to provide a sigh of relief to those severely affected by the torrential rains and flash floods in Pakistan, said a statement received here.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the campaign the other day, Adviser at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the KSRelief, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah said the generous directives reflected the humanitarian role played by the KSA to help the needy and affected people around the world, and also confirmed the depth of Pakistan-Saudi relations and brotherhood between the people of two countries.

He informed that Pakistan was going through the worst natural disaster it had ever experienced in decades as floods and torrential waters had inundated one third of Pakistan’s lands, and the number of people affected by it reached more than 33 million leaving 1,300 dead and 13,000 injured, while 550,000 houses were completely destroyed, one million houses were partially damaged, and roads, bridges and shops were badly affected.

Dr Al-Rabeeah urged the philanthropists to come forward and donate through the Sahem – an application that can be downloaded in all android cellular phones through Play Store or website, or in a number of Saudi bank accounts, adding the donations submitted from the following channels would not deduct any service charges.

He said the center was the only body authorized to receive donations and send abroad and it closely monitored the usage of funds to ensure transparency in the beneficiary countries.

Adviser at the Royal Court and Member of the Senior Scholars Committee, Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Mutlaq said the damages incurred in Pakistan were excruciating and painful.

Seeking support for the flood-ravaged people in Pakistan, he said such blessed campaigns stirred the feelings of Islamic and human brotherhood and strengthened the bonds of affection. “It is the gateway to Heaven particularly for those who want to make a profitable investment here and the hereafter by relieving the distress of the afflicted people,” he added.

Adviser at the Royal Court and Member of Senior Scholars Committee, Sheikh Dr Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri said the donation raised by KSRelief would significantly support the Muslim brothers facing critical situation in the flood-hit areas in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the KSA, Ameer Khurram Rathore gave an overview of the severe damages that Pakistan had witnessed as a result of the devastating floods. Expressing thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, he said this gesture of kindness embodied the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries, adding that the Pakistani people had great love for the Kingdom, its leadership and the people.

Later on, the KSRelief supervisor general, distinguished scholars and Pakistani ambassador toured the campaign control room, where they were briefed on the mechanism for receiving donations and registration and documentation processes.