SC moved to prohibit defamation of state institutions, officials

A constitutional petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking direction to the government to prepare and implement a specific code of conduct prohibiting defamation against state institutions and officials in line with Article 19 of the constitution. The petition was filed by six individuals belonging to different cities under Article 184 (3) of the constitution, wherein the federal government, Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and the Election Commission of Pakistan are made respondents. It has been argued in the petition that the freedom of expression according to Article 19 is “limited”. It furthered that there are some restrictions placed on speech under the article, hence the government should be ordered to prepare a code of conduct to stop “the series of insulting statements” against state institutions. The petition requested the SC to direct the incumbent government to review all existing laws regulating speech and take appropriate measures to prohibit institutional defamation and where necessary enact legislation in line with Article 19 of the 1973 Constitution.