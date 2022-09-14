Blood transfusion center to be made functional at Allied Hospital soon: Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has assured that regional blood transfusion center would be made functional at the Allied Hospital soon.

She was talking to reporters after heading the Faisalabad Medical University syndicate meeting on Tuesday. She said as many as Rs8.8 billion had been provided to the state run hospitals of Punjab this financial year for the healthcare facilities of the patients and modern facilities were being extended in such establishments. Similarly, she said the health card facility is also being expanded.

The minister said the regional blood center would work at divisional, district and tehsil level and patients would get a big benefit in terms of blood supply. As many as 23 new and bigger government hospitals are being built and Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, Mianwali and DG Khan hospitals would be opened this month after upgrading.

To meet the shortage of doctors in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab, she said the requisition of seven hundred new recruitment of senior registrars had been sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission.