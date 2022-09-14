Chinese investors come to filed to help flood victims

Chinese investors in Pakistan have come to the field to help the flood victims. Panda Industries Association, an organization of Chinese investors in Pakistan, has sent seven trucks of relief goods worth millions of rupees to Dera Ghazi Khan for 4,000 flood victims in Punjab.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren released seven trucks of relief goods for Dera Ghazi Khan from Challenge Textile Manga Mandi on Multan Road, Lahore. Addressing the ceremony of dispatching relief materials at Manga Mandi Challenge Textile Factory, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that seven trucks will be handed over to Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan tomorrow.

The Chinese government has also given assistance of Rs13.20 billion to the Pakistan government and it will be increased the aid further and assistance will continue until the complete recovery of the flood victims. Qamar Khan, Patron Chief of Panda Industries Association, an organization of Chinese investors in Pakistan, said that the first batch of goods sent to the flood victims included mosquito nets, ready-to-eat items, mineral water, clothes, tents and medicines.

He said that trucks of relief goods will be handed over to Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan tomorrow and these goods will be distributed among the flood victims of Rajanpur. Karen Chen, Managing Director of Challenge Textile Company, while speaking, said that Pakistan and China are two brotherly neighboring countries and the flood victims are in dire need of help and China stands with Pakistan in this hour of difficulty.