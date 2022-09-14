KP scales up compensation package for flood affected people

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enhanced the reimbursement amount for flood-affected people of the province to compensate their losses.

A notification issued by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department Tuesday said heirs of the deceased will be provided a compensation amount of Rs0.8 million while the injured will get Rs0.2 million as compensation. The affected people whose houses of two or more than two rooms were destroyed by the floods would get Rs 0.4million while the owners of a one-room destroyed house will receive Rs160,000 as compensation.

The notification said that cattle farmers will get Rs60,000 for the loss of a big animal while Rs8,000 for a small animal’s loss. Likewise, farmers whose crops were destroyed by the flash floods will be provided Rs10,000 per acre as compensation. The families whose crops were totally destroyed by the floods would get Rs100,000 each while the orchard owners will be provided Rs80,000 as compensation for each flood-affected.

The provincial government has also setup more than 300 maternity camps in 13 flood-hit districts to ensure safe pregnancy and childbirth. The spokesperson for Health Department in a statement said that recent flood had affected more than 25,000 pregnant women in the province.

He said that essential medicines, gynecologists, trained birth attendants, para medical staff had been provided at maternity camps to provide timely medical relief to women. He rejected reports regarding the shortage of water purification tablets in the province. He said that on the directives of Health Minister, drug inspectors were closely monitoring to ensure the supply of medicines in the flood-hit areas.

The Health Department spokesperson said that Aquatabs and other water purification tablets of the same formula were available in large quantities in the market. He said that profiteers made an attempt to create artificial crisis but due to strict monitoring of drug inspectors, their attempts were foiled.

The spokesperson said that supply of water purification tablets had been increased to flood-affected areas keeping in view the unavailability of clean drinking water in these areas.