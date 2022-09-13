T20 World Cup: India announces its squad: India selected their squad with various adjustments as teams prepared for the forthcoming biggest cricket competition in the wake of their disappointing performance at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. Jasprit Bumrah, who was sidelined by injury for the T20 Asia Cup 2022, has rejoined the Indian team for the major T20 competition, which will take place in Australia from October to November. The Indian T20 team will continue to be coached by Rohit Shar. Team Rohit Sharma (c) KL Rahul Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant (wk) Dinesh Karthik (wk) Hardik Pandya R Ashwin Yuzvendra Chahal Axar Patel Jasprit Bumrah Bhuvneshwar Kumar Harshal Patel Arshdeep Singh Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar