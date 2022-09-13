T20 World Cup: India announces its squad:

India selected their squad with various adjustments as teams prepared for the forthcoming biggest cricket competition in the wake of their disappointing performance at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was sidelined by injury for the T20 Asia Cup 2022, has rejoined the Indian team for the major T20 competition, which will take place in Australia from October to November.

The Indian T20 team will continue to be coached by Rohit Shar.

Team

Rohit Sharma (c)

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Deepak Hooda

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Hardik Pandya

R Ashwin

Yuzvendra Chahal

Axar Patel

Jasprit Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Harshal Patel

Arshdeep Singh

Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar