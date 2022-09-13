Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, September 13, 2022


Student body strata and political realism

Asad Kaleem

A commonly-held viewpoint about education is that it’s an ultimate goal of a person’s life to
earn a degree in his hand and add himself to a self-proclaimed upper echelon. No doubt, it’s an
incredible exposition by the capitalists’ commune. Whenever this elucidation enters a duel of
improvisation, it wins with flags. As compared to foreign universities, the education provided in
our country is of quite low standards. These shallow levels combined with the thinking our
ideologues promote have devastated everything. Grappling with the current deplorable situation
requires an unfettered struggle with an unclouded vision.
At this moment, we have more than 120 officially recognized universities in Pakistan. The
reprehensible and helpless condition of students in public universities is a matter of fact. We
have placed such guardians who have no idea about the perennial potential challenges in our
education system. It’s a fault on part of our governments and policy-making circles who have
reduced educational institutions to mere facetious agencies like any other government
department. First, when education was a federal subject of affairs, it had its own set of issues
but with the devolution of powers through the 18th amendment, it has become a provincial
matter. Despite all aspirations, the situation has become even worse. The federal and
provincial higher education commissions continue their tussle for claiming authorities but
seldom admit the responsibilities. In our varsities, the administration is also fighting within
themselves for gaining more authority over others, professors are busy publishing meaningless
research papers at a robotic speed: to get more stipends, the staff is involved in selling degrees and
boosting personal incomes by fixing appointments, etc. In all this inane and ridiculous activity, a
common student suffers.
Even the elite universities in Pakistan face a host of other problems in addition to the above-mentioned plights. The most appalling problem that displays itself on a quotidian basis, is the
class differences. I have practically seen the hitch of class stratification in two leading business
schools in Pakistan. This owes to the negligence of our professors as well as otherwise rotten moral
values. It is creating a balloon of hatred and exhaustion that we cannot afford.
A poor student, belonging to an underdeveloped and poverty-stricken village, makes his way to a
reputable school. He feels overwhelmed by the success he has achieved. This sense of fulfillment
remains as long as he escapes his paltry and enters a big metropolitan city where the brusquely
hostile attitude astonishes his expectations and chops off his wings. This stripling gets
overloaded with emotions that further hew his hopes. All the aspirations to fly, desires for
untrammeled freedom to explore, cravings for library corridors, and relishing friendships just shrink
to mince and serve to further widen the intellectual deserts in our broken education system. It
concludes by making their own specific circles inspired by that same ethnicity and
emotions. They feel themselves in contrast with an overall environment that pushes them to an
enclosed identity. It gives them a sense of protection against all their insecurities and self-doubts.
The vulnerable presentiment hunches them down more powerfully than their fellows who are
stuck back in their local towns. It aggravates their frustration and lessens their learning agility. These
kinds of disenfranchised and marginalized segregations within universities are a serious
challenge not only to professors and students but to the academic environment. We are facing an
intellectual rot and lack of tolerance in present times because of such causes.
The classist way of living of some elites in privileged societies compels the less-privileged
groups to uproot their entire lives. Consequently, they get angry and refuse to see the truth. They
cannot see the material conditions of our reality objectively.
Another reason is the abandonment and discouragement of social circles. Universities are the
places to grow and learn as much as one can from the people around us, but sadly everyone is in
a race to overpower each other. It is merely because our minds are programmed in this way.
Today, we see it as a surge of exclusivity. The world is moving past inclusion principles and
adopting a hard line. Such circumstances restrict individuals to their bare-minimum duties, and
they seldom play their roles. It’s heartbreaking to see no light at the end of this tunnel.
One also sees that students are more oriented toward university politics and aim to handle
the affairs of the state. It is true that student politics is necessary if as a nation, we want to get rid of
rapacious leaders. But are the students aware of the true meaning of politics? Do they know that
political realism, principally, is far bigger than their fantasies about it? Otherwise, they will end
up promoting the same degenerative cycle that our country is fighting today. It’s been wrongly
perceived as merely lynching remarks and hurling bitter invectives on others. We think that it is
the name of the benefit of the moment than devising a proper roadmap for prosperity. We must rethink
our fancies and stop reveries because it reaps unintended consequences. We all know that at the
heart of political debates lies in competing ideologies, some real and some entirely imagined as
faith. We also know that among many agendas the extremists seek a return to the dark ages. To
counter all these negative agendas, we need to bring one fundamental change to our behaviors
which is not to run with deer while supporting hound. We need hope, not fear, connectivity, not
conspiracy, affection not hatred, if we want to fight all issues.
I think it’s high time for our academic fraternity to ponder upon and analyze the true objectives
they want to achieve and how they will be training the students. It requires limitless efforts both
by parents as well as teachers to pull the whole nation out of dooming educational crisis we are
headed to. We need to reestablish our views about education. We need to convince the children
that education is not destiny rather it’s a path to knowledge and character building.

The writer is a student.

