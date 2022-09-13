Student body strata and political realism

A commonly-held viewpoint about education is that it’s an ultimate goal of a person’s life to

earn a degree in his hand and add himself to a self-proclaimed upper echelon. No doubt, it’s an

incredible exposition by the capitalists’ commune. Whenever this elucidation enters a duel of

improvisation, it wins with flags. As compared to foreign universities, the education provided in

our country is of quite low standards. These shallow levels combined with the thinking our

ideologues promote have devastated everything. Grappling with the current deplorable situation

requires an unfettered struggle with an unclouded vision.

At this moment, we have more than 120 officially recognized universities in Pakistan. The

reprehensible and helpless condition of students in public universities is a matter of fact. We

have placed such guardians who have no idea about the perennial potential challenges in our

education system. It’s a fault on part of our governments and policy-making circles who have

reduced educational institutions to mere facetious agencies like any other government

department. First, when education was a federal subject of affairs, it had its own set of issues

but with the devolution of powers through the 18th amendment, it has become a provincial

matter. Despite all aspirations, the situation has become even worse. The federal and

provincial higher education commissions continue their tussle for claiming authorities but

seldom admit the responsibilities. In our varsities, the administration is also fighting within

themselves for gaining more authority over others, professors are busy publishing meaningless

research papers at a robotic speed: to get more stipends, the staff is involved in selling degrees and

boosting personal incomes by fixing appointments, etc. In all this inane and ridiculous activity, a

common student suffers.

Even the elite universities in Pakistan face a host of other problems in addition to the above-mentioned plights. The most appalling problem that displays itself on a quotidian basis, is the

class differences. I have practically seen the hitch of class stratification in two leading business

schools in Pakistan. This owes to the negligence of our professors as well as otherwise rotten moral

values. It is creating a balloon of hatred and exhaustion that we cannot afford.

A poor student, belonging to an underdeveloped and poverty-stricken village, makes his way to a

reputable school. He feels overwhelmed by the success he has achieved. This sense of fulfillment

remains as long as he escapes his paltry and enters a big metropolitan city where the brusquely

hostile attitude astonishes his expectations and chops off his wings. This stripling gets

overloaded with emotions that further hew his hopes. All the aspirations to fly, desires for

untrammeled freedom to explore, cravings for library corridors, and relishing friendships just shrink

to mince and serve to further widen the intellectual deserts in our broken education system. It

concludes by making their own specific circles inspired by that same ethnicity and

emotions. They feel themselves in contrast with an overall environment that pushes them to an

enclosed identity. It gives them a sense of protection against all their insecurities and self-doubts.

The vulnerable presentiment hunches them down more powerfully than their fellows who are

stuck back in their local towns. It aggravates their frustration and lessens their learning agility. These

kinds of disenfranchised and marginalized segregations within universities are a serious

challenge not only to professors and students but to the academic environment. We are facing an

intellectual rot and lack of tolerance in present times because of such causes.

The classist way of living of some elites in privileged societies compels the less-privileged

groups to uproot their entire lives. Consequently, they get angry and refuse to see the truth. They

cannot see the material conditions of our reality objectively.

Another reason is the abandonment and discouragement of social circles. Universities are the

places to grow and learn as much as one can from the people around us, but sadly everyone is in

a race to overpower each other. It is merely because our minds are programmed in this way.

Today, we see it as a surge of exclusivity. The world is moving past inclusion principles and

adopting a hard line. Such circumstances restrict individuals to their bare-minimum duties, and

they seldom play their roles. It’s heartbreaking to see no light at the end of this tunnel.

One also sees that students are more oriented toward university politics and aim to handle

the affairs of the state. It is true that student politics is necessary if as a nation, we want to get rid of

rapacious leaders. But are the students aware of the true meaning of politics? Do they know that

political realism, principally, is far bigger than their fantasies about it? Otherwise, they will end

up promoting the same degenerative cycle that our country is fighting today. It’s been wrongly

perceived as merely lynching remarks and hurling bitter invectives on others. We think that it is

the name of the benefit of the moment than devising a proper roadmap for prosperity. We must rethink

our fancies and stop reveries because it reaps unintended consequences. We all know that at the

heart of political debates lies in competing ideologies, some real and some entirely imagined as

faith. We also know that among many agendas the extremists seek a return to the dark ages. To

counter all these negative agendas, we need to bring one fundamental change to our behaviors

which is not to run with deer while supporting hound. We need hope, not fear, connectivity, not

conspiracy, affection not hatred, if we want to fight all issues.

I think it’s high time for our academic fraternity to ponder upon and analyze the true objectives

they want to achieve and how they will be training the students. It requires limitless efforts both

by parents as well as teachers to pull the whole nation out of dooming educational crisis we are

headed to. We need to reestablish our views about education. We need to convince the children

that education is not destiny rather it’s a path to knowledge and character building.

The writer is a student.