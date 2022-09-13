PSX announces ‘Top 25 Companies Awards’ 2021

The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday announced the much-awaited list of companies selected for the ‘Top 25 Companies Awards’ for the year 2021.

The PSX Top 25 Companies Awards, initiated in the year 1978, is being presented to the outstanding companies listed on the Stock Exchange, said a PSX press statement received here. The key pre-requisites for companies competing for this prestigious award include minimum dividend distribution of 30%, trading of shares for at least 50% of the total trading days during the year, and the company not being in the Defaulters’ Segment of the Exchange or not having trading in its shares suspended on account of violation of Listing Companies & Securities Regulations of the Exchange during the said year.

Specific weightages are also included for reporting on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as for Diversity and Inclusion to qualify for the PSX Top 25 Companies Award. Companies which have shown outstanding performance in terms of corporate governance, financial performance, increasing shareholder value and have reported on sustainability make it to the Top 25 Companies list. Specifically, companies who have outperformed others in terms of their Profitability and Liquidity Ratios, Dividend and Solvency Payout Ratios, TSR, Free Float of Shares, Turnover of Shares, and specific quantifiers of Corporate Governance and Investors Relations, including metrics such as reporting on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Diversity and Inclusion are selected for the PSX Top 25 Companies Award.

The companies that made it to the Top 25 Companies Awards list in 2021, in order of their performance ranking included Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited; Engro Corporation Limited; Systems Limited; Ferozsons Laboratories Limited; Engro Fertilizers Limited; Security Papers Limited; Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited; Habib Bank Limited; TRG Pakistan Limited; Meezan Bank Limited; The Hub Power Company Limited; MCB Bank Limited; Cyan Limited; EFU Life Assurance Limited; Pakistan Oilfields Limited; Bank Alfalah Limited; Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited; International Industries Limited Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited; Mari Petroleum Company Limited; Gadoon Textile Mills Limited; International Steels Limited; Pakistan Cables Limited; Packages Limited and Adamjee Insurance Company Limited.