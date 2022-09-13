Rupee extends losses against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Monday depreciated by Rs 1.64 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 229.82; against the previous day’s closing of Rs 228.18. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 234 and Rs 236 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs 3.36 and closed at Rs 233.77 against the last day’s closing of Rs 230.41. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.61, whereas an increase of Rs 3.34 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 268.59 as compared to its last closing of Rs 265.25. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 43 paisa each to close at Rs 62.57 and Rs 61.15 respectively.