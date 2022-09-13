Stellantis Middle East and Africa unveils Dare Forward 2030 program

Stellantis Middle East and Africa unveiled its Dare Forward 2030 program, aiming to drive leadership in areas of market share, customer experience and energy transition. The program aims to drive regional industrial operations, by moving from 25% to over 70% of regional production autonomy, allowing Pakistan to play a key role in localized production simultaneously. It’s customer centric approach will enable increased market and product coverage, especially in Pakistan, paving way for the successful delivery of excellent customer service.

With the growing dynamics of technology, Dare Forward 2030 will result in one third of total sales, coming from online revenue streams. Being part of the Stellantis network, this will enhance the technological outlook of Pakistan as well. As Stellantis happens to be the house of iconic brands, its new strategic program promises to have around 55 new launches with an LEV mix of over 25% by 2030, that will result in region’s profit pool coverage to be over 80% by 2030, and subsequently have positive impact on Pakistan’s automobile framework.

Dare Forward 2030 will lead to massive new heights of leadership in the Middle Eastern and African region by delivering innovative, clean and affordable mobility solutions to customers across 81 countries in Middle East and Africa. Stellantis happens to be one of the world’s finest automakers and mobility providers, embodying the company’s vision across many of its brands, including Dodge, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot. Its diversity leads the way to inclusivity and builds the grounds for adding value for all stakeholders of Stellantis.