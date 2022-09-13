Kylie Jenner reveals why she and Travis Scott haven’t legally changed son’s name from Wolf

The name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy remains one of the biggest mysteries of 2022.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared that she and the Astroworld rapper are waiting to legally change their son’s name from Wolf Webster.

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Kylie said on the Late Late Show Sept. 8, during an appearance alongside her mom, Kris Jenner. “So, his name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t going to be his name. We’re just waiting.” However, when host James Corden asked Kylie what she calls her 7-month-old son, the Kardashians star remained tight-lipped about the child’s new moniker, adding that Travis has been a little indecisive about choosing a name for their son. “We’re just not officially, probably going to change it until,” Kylie continued, before Kris chimed in, adding, “He’s 21.”

While Kylie did confirm that she and Travis-who are also parents to daughter Stormi Webster, 4-narrowed it down to one name, she confirmed that their son was no longer named after an animal. In February, the Kardashians star and the Houston rapper welcomed their second child together. Initially, Kylie publicly announced that their son’s name was Wolf, however, the following month, the reality star told fans that she and Travis decided to go with another name for their new bundle of joy.

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories March 21. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” Since then, neither Kylie nor Travis have disclosed what their baby’s new moniker has been changed to. However, there may be one person outside of their family and close friends who knows the infant’s new name-Colt Paulsen.

In August, Colt, who co-hosts E! News’ Kards Katch Up, went straight to the source to get the scoop on Wolf’s name change.

At Kylie’s Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics event, the beauty mogul whispered in Colt’s ear as he looked at the camera with a shocked look on his face. He wrote alongside the Aug. 24 TikTok video, “Kylie Jenner told me the name.”