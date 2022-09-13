Pace spearhead Bumrah returns for India at T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: Indian selectors Monday named pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the squad for the T20 World Cup starting next month in Australia. Injuries had ruled both men out of the squad for the just-concluded Asia Cup T20 tournament. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was named as standby while Avesh Khan was dropped from India’s pace arsenal for the marquee event, to be held from October 16 to November 13 Down Under. India failed to make the final of the Asia Cup after defeats to arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage. Sri Lanka won the title Sunday with a comprehensive 23-run victory over Pakistan.

India squad for T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players — Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.