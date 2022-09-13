Lea says she has COVID-19 and will be absent from Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ for 10 days

There’s nothing funny about coronavirus. Lea Michele has announced she has tested positive for COVID-19, four days after beginning her leading role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. As a result, she will be forced to miss several performances.

The actress shared the disappointing news on her Instagram Stories explaining that she must quarantine as she recovers. “In following production protocol I cannot return to the theatre for 10 days,” she wrote on Sept. 10. “Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed.” The Glee alum shared she wasn’t the only one at the theatre battling the virus. “Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out,” she continued. “We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet.” She added, “This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back – You better get ready. See you soon.”

Lea, 36, previously pulled out of her Sept. 10 matinee and evening after showing “early signs” of the coronavirus. “I’m devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result – due to the production’s safety protocols I’m not allowed to perform for today’s shows,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, along with a broken heart emoji.