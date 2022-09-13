Will Power takes IndyCar crown as Palou wins at Laguna Seca

SAN FRANCISCO: Australia’s Will Power won his second career IndyCar drivers championship on Sunday with a third-place finish while Spain’s Alex Palou captured the season-ending Monterey Grand Prix. Palou pulled away in the final 20 laps to defeat US runner-up Josef Newgarden by more than 30 seconds after 95 laps over the 2.238-mile Laguna Seca Raceway in Northern California. Power, who needed only a podium finish to clinch his first season points crown since 2014, took third to win the championship chase over Newgarden by 560-544 points with New Zealand’s Scott Dixon third, 39 points adrift. Power, 41, won his only race of the season at Detroit but managed eight other podium finishes. Power became IndyCar’s all-time pole leader on Saturday with his 68th, breaking the mark he shared with legend Mario Andretti.

Power fulfilled a prediction his wife, Liz, made before the season that he would win the season crown and break Andretti’s record. Power battled handling and tire grip issues much of the race and knew the title was at stake when Newgarden, who started last in a field of 25, made a late charge. Newgarden, the 2017 and 2019 season champion, settled for a third consecutive runner-up points showing despite a season-best five wins from 17 races. Dixon, who started 13th and finished 12th, missed out on a seventh career IndyCar season title that would have matched A.J. Foyt’s all-time record. Power seized the lead through the first set of pit stops but Palou passed him for the lead on lap 27. Fast-charging Newgarden passed Power for second on lap 46 in the downhill-plunge eighth turn known as the “corkscrew.” Newgarden made the last pit stop of the lead trio with 21 laps to go and returned to the track well behind Palou but ahead of Power and they stayed that way to the finish.