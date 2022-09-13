Only one PTI MNA’s resignation suspended

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared that it had suspended the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (IHC) only to the extent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad. Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case filed by the PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) against acceptance of his resignation, observed that the court had suspended the notification only for Abdul Shakoor Shad as he was the only petitioner. To a court’s query, the petitioner’s lawyer said the ECP had issued the notification about the acceptance of resignations of 11 members. The court adjourned the case till next date. It was earlier reported that the IHC had suspended the ECP and National Assembly secretariat’s notifications about the resignations and de-notification of 11 PTI MNAs approved by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. Shad, the PTI lawmaker from Karachi’s NA-246 constituency (Lyari), had challenged his resignation in the IHC, claiming that he had not left his National Assembly seat and that his resignation letter was written by a computer operator at PTI’s head office and was signed by 123 members. Subsequently, the IHC suspended the notification that had declared the NA-246 seat from Lyari, Karachi vacant.