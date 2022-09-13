Jemima Goldsmith labels herself as ‘half Pakistani’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith has said that she and her children are ‘half Pakistani’. At International Film Festival in Toronto, while revealing about her film “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, Jemima said that the movie is inspired by the Pakistani people and the culture she witnessed during her time in the country, which is quite interesting. Moreover, Jemima has announced to donate the money generated from the movie’s exclusive show to the flood-stricken people of Pakistan. In her recent tweet, she had penned, “Is it better to walk into love, than fall into it? Watch the official trailer for WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT?- starring Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, Asim Chaudhry and Emma Thompson – in UK cinemas January 27, 2023.”