Imported govt can stoop to any extent in hatred towards Imran: Cheema

Adviser to Punjab CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said on Monday that the imported government can stoop to any extent with regard to showing hatred towards Imran Khan and enmity towards the people. In a statement, he said that those harping on having government of the people are filled with hypocrisy from head to toe. “One the one hand they make false claims of realizing the agony of the people while on the other hand impose restrictions on Imran Khan’s telethon being aired to help the flood affected people,” he said. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema further said that the PTI chief has proved that is not necessary to hold a government for doing welfare and service to the people. He said that wailing before the cameras cannot merely resolve the public problems after making excessive price hike in the country. He said the PDM gang is banking upon the flood affected people just for the sake of concealing their incompetence and inefficiency.