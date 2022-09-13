River Indus still runs furious at Kotri

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the river Indus continues to flow in “high flood” at Kotri with 650,000 cusecs while all other main rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab. Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing in “normal”. According to daily FFC report on Monday, Tarbela Reservoir has already attained maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet since August 28, 2022. At present, water level in Mangla Dam is 1192.30 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (47.44 % storage still left). Chashma Reservoir is also being maintained at 648.60 feet (against MCL: 649.00 feet) since 2nd September 2022. Present combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla Reservoirs is 9.951 MAF (i.e. 73.93 % of 13.461 MAF). Trough of Westerly wave earlier over Northeastern Afghanistan today lies over Northern parts of Pakistan while weak seasonal low continues to prevail over Northwestern Balochistan. At present,weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 4000 feet. Flood Forecasting Division Lahore has predicated scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha & Gujranwala Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) and Southeastern Sindh including upper catchments of all Major Rivers of Indus River System during the next 24 hours.