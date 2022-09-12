Young Airdrie mum’s toothache turned out to be brain tumour

A young mother from North Lanarkshire, United Kingdom, was diagnosed with a brain tumour through a toothache, reported MailOnline. Emma Webster, 29, visited the dentist in April 2018 and complained about her sore tooth. The checkup was followed by an immediate root canal surgery.

However, the operation did not help and her pain continued. On top of that, she began to struggle with blurred vision after which was as directed to get an MRI scan done. The scan showed that Webster, mother of one, had a non-cancerous tumour behind her right eye. Following the new and shocking diagnosis, Webster underwent brain surgery that removed 70% of the tumour.

Now, Webster is healthy and is expecting her second child. However, she has to get herself scanned annually to observe the growth of the tumour.

“I was ready to start planning my funeral,” Webster said, talking about the time she was diagnosed.

She added that she could not believe she had left behind the stage where she was always at the hospital. She said that back in 2019 she never thought that a couple of years later she would be expecting her second kid and getting married sometime later.

In 2018, her dentist thought that her toothache was due to an infection. Not only did the surgery not make any difference, but her pain also spread to the tip of her nose. She took the complaint to her GP who thought she had a condition called neuralgia where the patient experiences throbbing facial pain.

For the next six months, she was treated for neuralgia. However, her symptoms only got worse. Finally, in 2019, another GP referred Webster to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she had to undergo an MRI scan.

“Brain tumours run in my family,” Webster said.

Describing her struggle, she said that she spent several days in the hospital and had trouble with her balance. Eight months after the removal of the tumour, she began to see an important in her symptoms.