K-movie ‘Confidential Assignment 2’ achieves new milestone

Korean action film Confidential Assignment 2: International is making new records after just being released. Confidential Assignment 2: International is a South Korean action thriller, directed by Lee Suk-hoon which hit the screens on September 7, 2022. The movie achieved the 2 million mark within five days of being released, which was twice as fast as its first movie Confidential Assignment film.

On September 12, at 12:50 p.m. KST, the film surpassed the 3 million mark at the Korean box office too, that is on the sixth day of its release. As per Koreaboo, it has also left behind the other hits of this summer including Top Gun: Maverick, which crossed 3 million within 12 days of release, and Hansan: Rising Dragon, which set its record on the eighth day.

Confidential Assignment 2 stars Hyun Bin, the North Korean detective called Rim Chul Ryung and Yoo Hae Jin, the South Korean detective named Kang Jin Tae who work in a team to catch a criminal in 2017’s Confidential Assignment.

The pair gets back together again in the sequel, this time to find the North Korean criminal gang who has spread fears in the world.