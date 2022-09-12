iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Comparison of battery capacity

The iPhone 14 Plus has “the biggest battery on an iPhone yet” was a deception all along, according to new information obtained from a Chinese regulatory database. Last year, this database accurately disclosed the battery sizes for the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops as well as the iPhone 13 models.

With the exception of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which falls short by a minor margin, all iPhone 14 models feature slightly larger batteries than their predecessors, according to the source.

Even the iPhone 14 Plus, which was marketed with the biggest iPhone battery ever, falls short of the 13 Pro Max.

Battery capacities for the iPhone 13 series:

iPhone 13 Mini: 2,406 mAh

iPhone 13: 3,227 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro: 3,095 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh

Battery capacities for the iPhone 14 series:

iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh

iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh

Although the batteries in the iPhone 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max are nearly identical in size, the Pro Max is anticipated to perform better. This is because it boasts a ProMotion display that enables the screen to lower its refresh rate to just 1Hz in order to conserve battery life, as well as a more effective A16 Bionic CPU.

All four iPhone 14 models that were displayed last week are set to launch on September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus, however, will go for sale later on October 7.