Apple introduced new iPhone 14 series and the prices of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 series in Pakistan are much higher as compared to other countries including the US, the UK, India, New Zealand, UAE, and China.

The iPhone 14 sticks with a 6.1-inch screen, while the 14 Plus offers a big 6.7-inch screen. The 14 Plus model claims to offer the best battery life of any iPhone. Both models continue to offer last year’s A15 Bionic chipset a major shift for Apple, which has typically introduced a new processor to be used by its entire iPhone portfolio every year.

The iPhone 14 lineup is available in four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The cost of the iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage is at Rs. 419,999. This costs even more than the initial price of Rs. 370,000 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The most expensive smartphone available in Pakistan as of yet would be the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max, which costs a staggering Rs. 689,999.

The spike in import duties, which also affected laptops, graphics cards, and other electronics in addition to cellphones, is to blame for the price increase.