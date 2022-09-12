LHC dismisses GCU students’ plea seeking fee waiver

On Monday, The Lahore High Court dismissed a petition forwarded by flood-affected GCU students seeking a waiver of their enrollment fee. The court referred the case to the university’s vice chancellor.

Lahore High Court Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard a plea filed by Government College University, Lahore student Aqsa Bibi and others.

Meanwhile, Rafiq A Sheikh, a lawyer, appeared in court on behalf of the petitioners.

He informed the court that the petitioners were from flood-affected districts of South Punjab and were studying at GCU. The university administration is demanding an entry fee from its students, but the petitioners, whose homes were destroyed by the recent floods, are unable to pay, according to the lawyer.

He said that the Allama Iqbal Open University has also waived tuition for flood-affected pupils. He pleaded with the court to urge the GCU administration to waive the petitioner’s fees as well.

However, while dismissing the lawsuit, the judge forwarded the matter to the university’s vice chancellor.