Spices export decreases 10% in July

The exports of spices from the country witnessed a decrease of 10.61 percent during the first month of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported spices worth US $5.090 million during July 2022 as compared to the exports of US $5.694 million during July 2021, showing negative growth of 10.61 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of spice however rose by 5.40 percent as the country exported 1,522 metric ton of spices during the month under review as compared to the exports of 1,444 metric ton during last fiscal year. On month-on-month basis the export of spices dipped 45.37 percent in July 2022 as compared to the exports of US $9.317 million in June 2022.