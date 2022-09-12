HEC launches Training program 2022

In partnership with Huawei, the higher education commission will debut its training programme in 2022. The application process for the “Huawei seeds for future programme 2022” has begun. Candidates may apply from anywhere in Pakistan.

For about 30–40 students, the programme training will consist of 8 days of online instruction. The majority of the chosen students will be in information and communication technology.

The HEC-Huawei programme will also begin on September 29, 2022.

Over 50 students were flown to China for additional training for two weeks in the past, demonstrating how successful the programme has been overall. Additionally, there is a chance to win cellphones, smartwatches, trinkets, and certificates of participation.

The deadline to apply is September 18, 2022. Computer science, business informatics, electronic engineering, computer engineering, multimedia, digital arts, telecom engineering, electrical communication engineering, software engineering, and information technology are some of the sectors that students might apply.

The eligibility requirements for the HEC-Hwawei Program 2022 are straightforward: the applicant must be a Pakistani national, cannot hold dual citizenship, must meet all of the aforementioned requirements, and must have successfully completed the programme in the past.

The application procedure is straightforward and can be completed online on the HEC website. A form will need to be filled out by the candidates. The HEC will conduct interviews with the shortlisted candidates.