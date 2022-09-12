A Muslim sister reunites with Indian Sikh brother at Kartarpur after 75 years

During the 1947 partition of India and Pakistan, Amarjit Singh, a Sikh, and Kulsoom Akhtar, a Muslim sister from Pakistan, were split apart.

Mr. Singh was spotted crying in his wheelchair at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. When his Muslim parents migrated, he was left behind.

He entered Pakistan over the border at Attari-Wagah. When Kulsoom Akhtar finally saw her long-lost brother after seven decades, she was unable to contain her tears.

Kulsoom made the decision to go to her birthplace of Faisalabad to visit her brother. After seeing each other, they cried and hugged.

Muslim sister told people that she was born in Pakistan after her parents immigrated there. She claimed that during the 1947 split, a brother and sister were left behind in a Jalandhar neighborhood.

Recalling the moment when her mother would not stop crying as she talked about how much she missed her kids. She continued by saying that she hadn’t anticipated running into them.

When Sardar Dara Singh, Kulsoom’s father’s friend, visited Pakistan a few years ago, he also met her there. She gave him information about her children and the name of their village with the goal of illuminating him.

After a while, Dara Singh revealed that her daughter had passed away but her son is still living.

They communicated over WhatsApp after learning this information and made plans to meet.